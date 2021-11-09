Home News Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk’s Space X offers cheaper internet rates for India.
- Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is planning to subsidize its rates in India.
- Starlink has opened pre-bookings for its internet services in India with a deposit and received a decent response in the country.
- The company is also exploring prospects of collaborating with telecom companies in India to expand broadband services in the country with a focus on rural areas.
