    Starlink, the satellite internet arm of Elon Musk’s Space X offers cheaper internet rates for India.

    • Starlink has opened pre-bookings for its internet services in India with a deposit and received a decent response in the country.
    • The company is also exploring prospects of collaborating with telecom companies in India to expand broadband services in the country with a focus on rural areas.
