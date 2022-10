GPT-3 doesn’t seem to have inherent network effects-you can still build viral services with GPT-3 added on, but GPT-3 doesn’t intrinsically enable this moat.

The best companies to start around GPT-3 will be in industries where no incumbents can credibly make use of the technology, and where a product can achieve meaningful differentiation to get a long-term advantage.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)