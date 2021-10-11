Startup body moves CCI seeking interim relief from Google Play’s commissions

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation, on Monday, moved India’s competition watchdog seeking interim relief from Google’s policy on collecting commission on payments made on apps on its play store, until an ongoing antitrust investigation into the big tech giant is complete.

“Google’s new policy will restrict certain categories of apps to use only Google Billing System for accepting payments. This would be an issue for app developers because GBS charges 30% commission for all transactions on the Google Play Store, compared to 2% charged by other payment processing systems,” the ADIF said in a statement.

The CCI had in November 2020 directed a probe by the Director-General into the issue of mandatory use of Google Play Store’s payment system for paid apps & in-app purchases.