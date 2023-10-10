Startups and venture capitalists eye investment opportunities in Indian banks

- Several Indian startups, venture capital funds, and private equity investors are considering investments in Indian banks, with firms like Premji Invest, Multiples, Zerodha, Gaja Capital, and MobiKwik evaluating an investment in Nainital Bank.
- Venture investors are considering these investments to facilitate future collaborations between their fintech portfolios and these banks, potentially increasing revenue growth for the banks.
- The interest in bank investments has intensified after Bengaluru-based Slice received approval from the Indian central bank to merge with North East Small Finance Bank, paving the way for fintechs to chart a new future.