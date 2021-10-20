    Startups’ salary expenses jump 43% in April-Sept amid hiring spree

    • Ballooning salaries and team expansions over the last six months has led to a 43 percent spike in salary spends of startups in India with companies hiring aggressively amid a tech boom, according to RazorpayX Payroll data.
    • The median salary has gone up by 7 percent during the April-September 2021 period as startups continue to see a growing investor interest, says a note released on October 20 by the salary management product of Razorpay, the digital payments and business banking company.
    • At organisational level, 57 percent of the startups saw an increase in hiring and 28 percent a drop.
