Startups’ salary expenses jump 43% in April-Sept amid hiring spree

HomeNewsStartups’ salary expenses jump 43% in April-Sept amid hiring spree
Ballooning salaries and team expansions over the last six months has led to a 43 percent spike in salary spends of startups in India with companies hiring aggressively amid a tech boom, according to RazorpayX Payroll data.
The median salary has gone up by 7 percent during the April-September 2021 period as startups continue to see a growing investor interest, says a note released on October 20 by the salary management product of Razorpay, the digital payments and business banking company.
At organisational level, 57 percent of the startups saw an increase in hiring and 28 percent a drop.