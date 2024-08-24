When Giants Copy You: The Startup's Guide to Thriving Under Goliath's Shadow

Is this the end or a new beginning?

You've been working on your startup for months, maybe years. Late nights, endless coffee, and the constant rollercoaster of emotions that come with building something from scratch. Then one day, you wake up to an announcement: Google, Apple, or some other tech behemoth has just launched a feature that looks eerily similar to your core product.

Your stomach drops. Is this the end? Should you just pack it in and go back to that cushy job you left behind?

Not so fast.