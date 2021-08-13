State of Marketing 2021 Report: Success is a function of digital capabilities

Here are the high-level summary findings of the state of marketing report by Salesforce which highlights marketing trailblazers focused on embracing technology, data and new measures of success.

Marketers Embrace Change and Optimism: Emerging from a time of great upheaval, marketers are focused on a future of innovation and real-time engagement. Sixty-six percent of marketers expect revenue growth over the next 12-18 months.

As Customers Go Digital, Marketing Steps Up: After years’ worth of changes in customer behavior occurring over the course of months, marketers are accelerating their digital transformations. Ninety percent of marketers say their digital engagement strategy has changed since the pandemic began.

Collaboration Drives the Market From Anywhere Era: No longer tied to offices, a distributed workforce is reevaluating how they engage not only customers, but each other. Seventy-five percent of marketers say the pandemic has permanently shifted how they collaborate and communicate at work.

Marketing Is Spelled D-A-T-A: Data empowers marketers to deliver the trusted, personalized engagement customers expect, but managing it is becoming only more complex. Marketers expect a 40% increase in the number of data sources they use between 2021 and 2022.

Metrics and KPIs Continue to Evolve: As their work becomes more strategic and valuable for the business at large, marketers are reevaluating what successful marketing looks like. Seventy percent of CMOs align their KPIs with the CEO’s.

What is impacting marketing strategy? The top 5 strategy influencers are: 1. customers (63%), 2. technology (59%), business model transformation (57%), 4. competitive pressure (55%), 5. employees (51%). [Salesforce Report]