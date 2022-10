It doesn’t matter if you are the richest person on earth – if you have WhatsApp installed on your phone, all your data from every app on your device is accessible, as Jeff Bezos found out in 2020. That’s why I deleted WhatsApp from my devices years ago. Having it installed creates a door to get into your phone.

You can use any messaging app you like, but do stay away from WhatsApp – it has now been a surveillance tool for 13 years – Telegram founder, Durov.