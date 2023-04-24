Stephen King advises Elon Musk to donate Twitter badge payment to charity

  • Stephen King tweets that he hasn’t subscribed to Twitter Blue but still has the blue tick.
  • He also mentions that he hasn’t given a phone number.
  • King advises Musk to donate the Twitter badge payment to charity.
Via

