The decentralized exchange (DEX) of move-to-earn game STEPN is now the largest DEX on Solana, according to a tweet from the anonymous founder of Solana-based lending platform Solend.

With about 77,000 daily active users, STEPN’s DEX DOOAR has surpassed Solana-based DEX Orca, which as recently as Sunday topped STEPN by roughly 6,000 users.