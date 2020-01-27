Steve Jobs’ Advice to Marc Benioff is applicable to most founders

In the early 2000s, when Marc Benioff was stuck about the direction of Salesforce, he headed straight to Jobs for guidance. After viewing a demo of the Salesforce customer relationship management service, Jobs advised Benioff to do three things:
- Salesforce better be 10 times larger in 24 months or less, or else it’s over.
- You have to close a huge massive customer, like Avon…and
- You’ve got to build an application economy.
But that’s not all. Jobs told Benioff there was something else he needed to remember (and is also applicable to all entrepreneurs).
“If you want to be a great CEO, be mindful and project the future.”