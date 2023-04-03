- Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs’ daughter, expresses her admiration for iPhone 14.
- She states that it is a tool for creatives and an aesthetic-design masterpiece.
- She also says that it has changed the way we live our lives and calls it “genius”.
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Praises iPhone 14
- Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs’ daughter, expresses her admiration for iPhone 14.
- She states that it is a tool for creatives and an aesthetic-design masterpiece.
- She also says that it has changed the way we live our lives and calls it “genius”.
[Via]