These Steve Jobs’ wisdom can beat even an MBA program

byNextBigWhat
July 3, 2021

Don’t chase. Attract. Conventional method: Pay celebs a ton of money to get them to do ads. But to appear in an iPod ad meant guaranteed success for artists. Be the bigger brand.

Business school? I don’t know. I’d rather listen to Steve Jobs all day. A thread on startups, entrepreneurship, marketing, investing, career, and life:
Make progress by elimination. Jony Ive says, “To be truly simple, you have to go really deep. You need to understand the product to get rid of the non essentials.” Apple = Clean design, simple taste.
Five lessons from Steve Jobs: 1. Invent on behalf of your customers. 2. Eliminate. 3. Do less but do it well. 4. Don’t chase. Attract. 5. Build the product you want to use. What else? Follow me @sumitgrrg for more.

