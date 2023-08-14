Stewart Brand on Starting Things and Staying Curious | Podcast Summary

Stewart Brand on Starting Things and Staying Curious | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 13:11
Stewart Brand on Starting Things and Staying Curious | Conversations with Tyler
Stewart Brand, a pioneer in various movements, shares his insights on maintaining curiosity, the importance of long-term thinking, and the potential of technology.
He discusses his experiences during the Cold War, his views on architecture, and his fascination with Japanese culture.
Connection with the Grateful Dead
Brand talks about his connection with the Grateful Dead, whom he got to know during the Trips Festival that he organized.
He mentions that the band took over the three-day show, leading to a long-lasting relationship.
Concept of the ‘Long View’
Brand discusses his interest in the concept of the ‘long view’ and the work of the Long Now Foundation, which aims to promote long-term thinking.
Despite his own career being marked by transient projects, Brand believes in the importance of focusing on the slow, powerful aspects of society, such as nature and culture.
Influence of Science Fiction
Brand discusses the influence of science fiction on his thinking.
He praises the genre for its ability to explore future scenarios in creative ways, and mentions several authors whose work he admires.
He sees science fiction as a valuable tool for thinking about the future and generating innovative ideas.