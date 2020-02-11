https://tech.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/internet/think-tank-casc-files-pil-against-whatsapp-pay/74069417

Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), a think tank has sought an immediate rollback of WhatsApp’s pilot project, which enables WhatsApp to extend the payment trial to 10 million users.

It is submitted that in any case, there cannot be any blanket permission for trials, and same should be restricted by duration, number of banks involved and monetary limits. WhatsApp on many occasions has claimed compliance with RBI data localization norms, even though RBI’s affidavit clearly proves that it is not the case,” the application stated