Stripe now supports crypto businesses, wallet providers and NFT marketplaces

- U.S.-based fintech giant Stripe has significantly ramped up its crypto initiatives after it launched a service that enables payments for NFTs and digital assets via fiat currency.
- Stripe co-founder John Collinson shared an announcement via Twitter on March 11, and the firm also partnered with FTX, FTX US, Blockchain.com, Nifty Gateway, and Just Mining to launch the crypto business suite.
- Stripe initially rolled out Bitcoin support back in 2014 but reversed the decision four years later due to the network’s slow transaction speeds and fees at the time.
