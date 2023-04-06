- Payments company Stripe, which was valued at $50 billion in a fundraising round last month, reported volume growth of 26% to $817 billion in 2022.
- The information was published in the firm’s annual user letter on Wednesday.
Stripe reports volume growth slowdown despite more large customers
- Payments company Stripe, which was valued at $50 billion in a fundraising round last month, reported volume growth of 26% to $817 billion in 2022.
- The information was published in the firm’s annual user letter on Wednesday.
[Via]