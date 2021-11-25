Home News Strong regulation over crypto is required to stop manipulation by Russia and China : Hilary Clinton
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said that cryptocurrency markets need stronger regulations to protect against technological manipulation by Russia, China and others.
- Her comments on cryptocurrency were part of a larger segment in a Wednesday interview with MSNBC TV news host Rachel Maddow on the manipulation of social media platforms by certain nations.
- In recent weeks, Clinton has spoken out against the problems cryptocurrency can pose for the U.S. dollar’s global dominance.
