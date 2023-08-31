Struggling startup Dunzo, backed by Google and Reliance, further delays employee salaries

- Technological startup Dunzo announced another delay in salary payments, aiming to disburse the delayed wages in the first week of October, even after receiving funding from Google and Reliance.
- The successful growth of rival firm Zepto and failed attempts to raise sufficient funding have put the company in a cash flow crisis as it tries to emulate its competitor’s model.
- As the economic situation weakens globally, and with the increasingly consolidating nature of the instant grocery delivery sector, Dunzo is experiencing difficulties raising new funds, forcing it to shut down more than half of its warehouses.