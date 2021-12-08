They need tools to be successful Small investments in the right tools will go a long way – Jacob

In September, 4.5 million people in the US quit their job–almost 2 every second. Struggling to keep your top performers? Here are 7 things your employees need from you:

1. They need to know what is expected of them Don’t assume people know what excellence in their role looks like. – Be resilient about onboarding – Create effective communication processes – Trust but verify

2. They need tools to be successful Small investments in the right tools will go a long way. – Listen to what your team needs – Find the most impactful roadblocks – Deliver on their requests when you can

3. Let them use their strengths People who use their strengths at work are 6x as likely to be engaged in their work. As a leader, you need to get the right people on the bus AND make sure everyone is in the right seat.

4. They need consistent recognition “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.” – Cicero Know your people: – Some want recognition for effort – Some want recognition for accomplishment – Some prefer a parade – Some prefer it in private

5. They need a boss that cares about them “ Leadership is not about being in charge, it is about taking care of those in your charge. And when we take care of our people, our people will take care of us.” – Simon Sinek

6. They need someone to encourage their development You can show your team you believe in them by building on their strengths and challenging them to get better. – Listen to their goals – Help them create plans – Look for opportunities for them to develop new skills

7. They want their opinion to count We are all more invested in the things we help create. Find opportunities to listen to your team’s insights about what is going well and what needs to be changed. Use this phrase often, “Based on your feedback, we are going to…”

