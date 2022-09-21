Struggling with product positioning? Try product diagram framework

One neat positioning trick that most companies don’t take advantage of is a good product diagram. These can be super-powerful if done well. Here are some examples (mainly good plus one not so good) for you to think about 1/

A good product diagram can be a powerful positioning asset. It can position your company, your product, and also – if you are getting really fancy – your competitors. You need to build the diagram with intention – what is the message you are trying to communicate? Example: 2/



Here’s NinjaOne – the graphic is simply a representation of everything you get in the platform and that’s the whole point. The alternatives are point solutions that don’t play nicely together. Many customers would be surprised that all of this could be done with one platform 3/



Here’s Docebo – a clear graphic that communicates not only what’s in the platform, but why. It’s a closed loop across the entire lifecycle of learning – creation, delivery, measurement – again, a key differentiator for them from the other alternatives that can’t do it all 3/



Here’s Gitlab with a slightly different take on the same idea. Here we have the full lifecycles of DevOps in one platform – with the addition of security and management capabilities across the whole process. 4/



Here’s Postman. This is a great example of showing how you fit with the customer’s existing tools. Everything inside the orange is Postman, outside are things Postman integrates with. It positions Postman as clearly not competitive with things like CI/CD or source control. 5/



Here’s another one from Postman – This one shows you every other product you might replace by using Postman’s API Platform. Think this graphic is too busy? That’s the point! This graphic positions Postman, plus every other tool in the market. 6/

I’m going to end with a not-so-great example so you don’t think this stuff is easy. We have to focus on what we want to communicate with a graphic. Graphics that lose sight of that end up reflecting something else, like the company org structure. Here’s an example: 7/



This Salesforce graphic is confusing. We have products, partners, industries, and net zero (?) all listed as equal and distinct. Plus a random bunny. There’s a missed opportunity to show the relationships between things like Sales/Service/Success and Tableau/Mulesoft/Slack 8/

Done well a good graphic can help customers really understand your position in the market and your differentiated value. Stay focused on the message you want to communicate to customers and resist the urge to mirror your internal organization if it isn’t helpful to customers /end

Follow: @aprildunford