With special perks for students, this payments app is looking to win over young Bharat

While on the surface it may appear that the digital payments space is saturated with giant companies consolidating their positions, there are a number of niche plays trying to capture market share too. KhaaliJeb is a UPI based payments and banking app that is targeted at the student community with discounts, loyalty programs and offers. Users under the age of 29 are eligible for their special perks. It’s currently live in Bengaluru and Khaalijeb says that they’re looking to expand to other cities soon.

“KhaaliJeb makes payment & banking for Students & Youth – Simple, Fast & Extra Rewarding. Currently UPI Payments & Youth Discount program is live on the app. Students & Youth who are below 29 can enjoy exclusive discounts from nearby eateries and salons. They need to register by uploading their ID.“

The current team size is nine. It’s a bootstrapped startup founded by 5 IIIT Allahabad college friends – Prakash, Tahir, Sudhanshu, Wilson & Aman.

