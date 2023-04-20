Study finds Meta’s AI is partially trained on Breitbart and Russia Today

Image Credit: Gizmodo
  • AI is sophisticated, but not intelligent.
  • Large language models used to power programs like ChatGPT are amalgamations of scraped text found on the internet.
  • Meta’s AI was partially trained on Breitbart and Russia Today.
