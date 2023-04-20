- AI is sophisticated, but not intelligent.
- Large language models used to power programs like ChatGPT are amalgamations of scraped text found on the internet.
- Meta’s AI was partially trained on Breitbart and Russia Today.
Study finds Meta’s AI is partially trained on Breitbart and Russia Today
