- Almost 50% of British teenagers feel addicted to social media, according to the Millennium Cohort study led by Dr. Amy Orben’s team at the University of Cambridge.
- The study, which surveyed 7,000 individuals aged 16-18, found a higher proportion of girls (57%) felt addicted compared to boys (37%).
- While not necessarily indicating a clinical addiction, the perceived lack of control suggests a problematic relationship with social media, raising concerns about its impact on youth mental health.
