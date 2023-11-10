Study shows benefits of exercise dependent on hours spent sitting

A groundbreaking study presents a strong case for a reevaluation of public health and clinical guidelines. It implies the benefits of exercise vary greatly depending on how many hours one spends sitting. Professor David Dunstan is advocating for a new approach that extends beyond merely exercising more, to include sitting less and moving more.

Study Highlights

Focused on the physiological effects of sedentary behavior on health, the study underscores the urgent need to reduce sedentary time and increase physical activity.

Future public health messages must not only encourage people to exercise more but should also prioritize reducing sitting time.

Potential Change in Health Care Practice

The study has significant implications for healthcare practice.

Professor Dunstan’s evidence-based risk identification matrix portrays how health risks associated with sedentary behaviors and physical inactivity are intertwined, advocating for a combined discussion about physical activity and sitting time during health consultations.

A Pathway to Greater Physical Activity

Professor Dunstan believes discussing both sitting duration and physical activity can potentiate a pathway to a healthier lifestyle.

For individuals who are largely inactive and spend prolonged periods seated, a simple starting point could be reducing sitting time, gradually leading to a more active lifestyle.

His message is clear: Sit less, move more, and exercise to mitigate health risks.

Sitting Time and Exercise: The Correlation

Professor Dunstan emphasizes that the benefits of physical activity are directly influenced by the amount of time spent sitting.

For instance, a jog after several hours at a desk does offer health benefits, but the prolonged sitting period diminishes those benefits.

He suggests routinely breaking up sitting time to boost body performance and reduce health risks.

Health Risks of Sedentary Behaviour

Sedentary behavior contributes to numerous health risks such as high blood pressure, increased body fat, poor vascular function, and raised blood glucose and insulin levels.

These risks, coupled with a lack of physical activity, exponentially increase the damage.

Source