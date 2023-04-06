Substack launches ‘Notes’ feature that resembles Twitter

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Substack introduces a new Notes feature.
  • Users can share posts, quotes, comments, images, links and ideas.
  • Notes are displayed in a dedicated short-form feed that looks like Twitter.
  • Posting a Note is similar to posting a tweet.
