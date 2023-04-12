- Substack has officially launched Notes for all users.
- The new product takes many cues from Twitter.
- Notes are an alternative to tweets, with restacks replacing retweets.
- Users can post external links, images, videos, and other content.
Substack launches Twitter-like Notes feature
