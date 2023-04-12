Substack launches Twitter-like Notes feature

Image Credit: Engadget
  • Substack has officially launched Notes for all users.
  • The new product takes many cues from Twitter.
  • Notes are an alternative to tweets, with restacks replacing retweets.
  • Users can post external links, images, videos, and other content.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]