A lot is happening in crypto world and Chingari has fueled the token fire in India with the launch of GARI token.

Introducing an AMA with Sumit Ghosh, Chingari founder on various topics related to their token strategy, on decentralization, on web3.0 and a lot more.

Date: Nov 27th (Sat).

Timing: 6 – 7 PM IST

Format: Audio event on FWD app.

Registration: Use the form below.

Loading…

AMA Sumit Ghosh , Chingari