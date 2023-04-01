- Google C.E.O. Sundar Pichai gave an extended interview about Artificial Intelligence (A.I.).
- He expressed both optimism and worry about the state of the A.I. race.
- He encouraged boldness from Google in the A.I. race.
Sundar Pichai on the Artificial Intelligence Moment: ‘You Will See Us Be Bold’
