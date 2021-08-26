SuperGaming raises $5.5 million in Series A round

Indian game development studio SuperGaming has raised $5.5 million in its Series A round from a clutch of ivestors, including Skycatcher, AET Fund, BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures and Icertis cofounder Monish Darda.
Founded in 2019 by Roby John, Navneet Waraich and Sanket Nadhani, SuperGaming has built mobile games such as MaskGun, Devil Amongst Us, and Tower Conquest.
The company has invested in building its own gaming engine for running real-time multiplayer games that include the official ‘PAC-MAN’ game.