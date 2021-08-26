    SuperGaming raises $5.5 million in Series A round

    • Indian game development studio SuperGaming has raised $5.5 million in its Series A round from a clutch of ivestors, including Skycatcher, AET Fund, BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures and Icertis cofounder Monish Darda.
    • Founded in 2019 by Roby John, Navneet Waraich and Sanket Nadhani, SuperGaming has built mobile games such as MaskGun, Devil Amongst Us, and Tower Conquest.
    • The company has invested in building its own gaming engine for running real-time multiplayer games that include the official ‘PAC-MAN’ game.
    Daily.