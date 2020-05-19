Microsoft launches Surface Hub 2S in India; Priced at Rs. 11.89 L

Microsoft has launched Surface Hub 2S in India – an all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device for the modern workplace.
Surface Hub 2S is priced at INR 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen, and will be available via authorised Hub resellers. The Steelcase Roam mobile stand priced at INR 1,17,500 is also an available add-on.
The new Surface Hub 2S is the all-in-one collaboration device that lets teams break free from the conference room and turn any space into a teamwork space.