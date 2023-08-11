Image Credit: IndianExpress

Surge in Indian Students Studying in Germany, Notes Ambassador

  • Indian students in Germany top the foreign students count at 42,000+.
  • There has been a 25% annual increase in the number of Indian students in Germany.
  • The German Embassy plans to replace paper certificates with digital ones.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

What do you think?

1 Vote