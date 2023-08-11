- Indian students in Germany top the foreign students count at 42,000+.
- There has been a 25% annual increase in the number of Indian students in Germany.
- The German Embassy plans to replace paper certificates with digital ones.
Surge in Indian Students Studying in Germany, Notes Ambassador
- Indian students in Germany top the foreign students count at 42,000+.
- There has been a 25% annual increase in the number of Indian students in Germany.
- The German Embassy plans to replace paper certificates with digital ones.