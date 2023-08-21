Surgeon Atul Gawande wants everyone to have a coach | Podcast Summary

How free solo climber Alex Honnold faces fear | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this episode, Alex Honnold, the world-renowned free solo climber, shares his unique approach to managing fear, his journey to climbing El Capitan, and his perspective on success and values.
He discusses his techniques for staying calm in high-stress situations, his approach to risk and consequence, and how he harnesses his feelings of angst to achieve his goals.
Effective Altruism
Honnold’s financial approach aligns with the principles of effective altruism.
He believes in donating his money to causes that can make a significant impact, rather than focusing on individual cases.
Internal Pressure
Honnold talks about the internal pressure and expectations he faces while free solo climbing.
He has the freedom to choose when and where to climb, and if he feels uncomfortable, he can back down without any external pressure.
Purpose of Climbing
Honnold compares his passion for climbing to any other profession.
He does it because he enjoys it, feels good at it, and believes he can contribute in some way.
He acknowledges that climbing doesn’t directly help anyone but sees it as pushing human potential and exploring the unknown.