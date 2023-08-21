Surgeon Atul Gawande wants everyone to have a coach | Podcast Summary

How free solo climber Alex Honnold faces fear | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In this episode, Alex Honnold, the world-renowned free solo climber, shares his unique approach to managing fear, his journey to climbing El Capitan, and his perspective on success and values.

He discusses his techniques for staying calm in high-stress situations, his approach to risk and consequence, and how he harnesses his feelings of angst to achieve his goals.