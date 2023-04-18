Survey finds no major differences in access to technology between school-going girls and boys

  • Bharat Survey for EdTech found that 68% of girls and 64% of boys had ‘shared access to smartphones’.
  • This indicates that there is no notable variation in access to technology between school-going girls and boys.
