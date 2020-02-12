Swiggy BrandWorks enables restaurant partners having superior culinary capabilities and unutilized kitchen capacities, to co-create delivery brands powered by Swiggy’s insights so as to serve unmet consumer needs.

These brands co-created by Swiggy’s BrandWorks are delivery brands that operate out of the restaurant partners’ existing dine-in facilities. This is an asset light, low investment model enabled purely through Swiggy’s intelligence and insights.

This model can therefore scale rapidly and generate revenue for restaurants from day 1 with negligible capital investment – a win-win for all stakeholders. This unique arrangement does not cannibalize the restaurant’s existing dine-in business, thereby giving the restaurant partner a completely incremental revenue stream and enables them to expand their reach to new consumers in the same neighborhood.