Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns, to be replaced by Senior VP Madhusudan Rao

  • Dale Vaz, Swiggy’s CTO, has resigned.
  • He will be replaced by Senior VP Madhusudan Rao.
  • This news follows Karthik Gurumurthy’s announcement that he would step aside from his role at the end of the month to take a sabbatical.
