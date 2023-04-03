- Dale Vaz, Swiggy’s CTO, has resigned.
- He will be replaced by Senior VP Madhusudan Rao.
- This news follows Karthik Gurumurthy’s announcement that he would step aside from his role at the end of the month to take a sabbatical.
Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns, to be replaced by Senior VP Madhusudan Rao
