Foodtech major Swiggy has started a liquidation program which will let employees exercise their employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). This is the second such liquidity event at the company and they are hoping to see participation from the family offices of leading industrial houses and a few individuals.

Over 40% of their past and present employees with ESOP benefits will be eligible to exercise their stocks. Swiggy says some of them will be able to liquidate their ESOPs at as much as 3x premium of the allotted price.