Swiss National Bank Exec Thinks “Regulation Will Favor Centralized Stablecoins”

Talking about the innovation and adoption of private stablecoins and plans of central banks regarding the CBDC launch, Swiss National Bank deputy head Thomas Muser said both could co-exist. He said that CBDC’s function would be very basic and private stablecoin issuers can add services on top of them to meet retail customers’ needs.

He added that regulators may be forced to favor centralized stablecoins, saying “My fear is that that, that people will throw all decentralized stable currency in the same kind of category, which is not true, you know, so there’s a danger. I think that regulation will favor centralized stablecoins.”