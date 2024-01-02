- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Apple’s main chip supplier, is embroiled in a political dispute amid Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections.
- Vice presidential candidates are debating TSMC’s overseas investments and the impact of China-Taiwan tensions on the company’s future.
- While one candidate warns of potential investment loss due to tensions, the other argues TSMC should not be used for political competition.
