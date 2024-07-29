Look again: The power of noticing what was always there (a quick guide to enhance happiness)

In a world where we often become desensitized to both the good and bad around us, understanding and managing our habituation can play a pivotal role in enhancing our overall happiness and well-being.

Renowned psychologist Tali Sharot explores the mechanisms behind our diminishing response to constant stimuli and provides actionable insights on regaining sensitivity to life's pleasures and challenges.

Key Takeaways:

Habitual Blindness to Happiness and Struggles:

We often overlook the good and the bad in our lives due to habituation. Over time, we stop noticing and appreciating positive aspects like a fulfilling job or a loving relationship. Conversely, we also become desensitized to negative elements like inefficiencies or strained relationships, which can prevent us from taking steps to improve our situation.