    Tally Solutions Seeks Small Finance Bank Licence

    • Tally Solutions Ltd., a company that provides enterprise resource planning software to small businesses, is among thew newest applicants for a small finance bank licence.
    • In a release on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said that two firms had applied for a licence:Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited, Tally Solutions Private Limited.
    • The new applicants join a list of four that are already in queue for a licence to operate a small finance bank.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.