Tally Solutions Seeks Small Finance Bank Licence

- Tally Solutions Ltd., a company that provides enterprise resource planning software to small businesses, is among thew newest applicants for a small finance bank licence.
- In a release on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said that two firms had applied for a licence:Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited, Tally Solutions Private Limited.
- The new applicants join a list of four that are already in queue for a licence to operate a small finance bank.
