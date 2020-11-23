Tamil Nadu bans online gaming that involves betting

The Tamil Nadu government has brought out an ordinance banning online gaming involving betting in the backdrop of a recent spate in suicides by gamers, who had allegedly lost money online.

The ordinance states “people who are found gaming will be punished with a fine amount of Rs. 5,000/- and six months imprisonment.” and “people who open/keep common gaming house will be punished with a fine amount of Rs.10,000/- and two years imprisonment.” The ordinance also bans electronic transfer of funds for wagering, betting and distributing winnings or prize money.