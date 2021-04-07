Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma To Get A House From Anand Mahindra!

2020 has shown us what not! But despite all the mishaps we faced, there were some rays of positivity and tiny bits of happiness.

Nonetheless, one thing that the pandemic told us is that no matter how much the economy goes up or down ― sectors like food, education and healthcare will never go haywire.

Yeah, the basic roti, kapda, makaan is gonna stay intact!

And the heroes who kept working during the lockdown, kept feeding the needy & poor ― despite the profit/ losses proved to us that it doesn’t take much to ‘help’ ― that one can find these heroes in the unlikeliest of places.

One such superhero, M. Kamalathal, aka ‘Idli Amma’, based out of Tamil Nadu, came into the spotlight when the businessman Anand Mahindra first shared her video online back in 2019.

The 80+-year-old has been making Idlis and selling them for just INR 1 per piece for over three decades now. The heart touching part is that she sold them at the same price, even during the coronavirus lockdown!

So, when the whole world was busy figuring out how to sustain and survive with the dipping economy, M. Kamalathal was busy serving idlis to those who had negligible to zero savings.

Her honest dedication to serving the poor and daily wage workers caught Anand Mahindra’s attention, and that’s when he decided to share her story with the world over Twitter.

“One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her, I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove.” tweeted the business tycoon

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

Despite working in a small space and on a single wood-burning stove, she sells more than 700 idlis every day along with the standard ‘sambar’ and ‘chutney’ accompaniments. Her idea of selling idlis at such a minimal price is to ensure that the daily wagers can afford to eat proper food without spending too much.

Post Mr Mahindra’s tweet, Bharat Gas Coimbatore issued an LPG connection in her name to ensure she can continue working in a smoke-free environment. The octogenarian also received rice and pulses from several people and businesses based out of Coimbatore.

Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra tweeted again, sharing that his real estate team have acquired land in the name of M. Kamalathal, and the construction has been kicked off.

Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

“Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis. ,,, @MahindraRise team for understanding from Kamalathal how we can ‘invest’ in her business. She said her priority was a new home/workspace. Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land. The Mahindra @life_spaces team will soon start the construction as per Kamalathal’s requirement. Once again, thanks to BharatGas Coimbatore for providing her a continued supply of LPG,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The Mahindra @life_spaces team will soon start the construction as per Kamalathal’s requirement. Once again thanks to BharatGas Coimbatore for providing her a continued supply of LPG. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/NO6YtWr9b5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

Kamalathal’s current home is attached to her workspace, and she lives with her son Purushothaman.

To what we struggle every day, stories like these and people like M. Kamalathal keep our faith alive and hope high. And as the ‘paati’ says, “let people eat and go…!”

Stay tuned with NextBigWhat for more such inspiring and informative stories! #TowardsABetterWorld

Featured Image

Also read:

Know Different Leadership Styles And How It Impacts Employees!

How Are Neo Banks Changing The Conventional Banking Industry?

Meet the Inspiring Rural Women Entrepreneurs: The Atmanirbhar Naris Of India!