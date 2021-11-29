Tanzania also plans to introduce CBDC.

The Bank of Tanzania is reportedly planning to introduce a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, for the African nation after neighboring countries announced similar initiatives.
In preparing to launch a CBDC, the governor said Tanzania is also planning to expand research into digital currencies and strengthen the capacity of central bank officials.
If successful, Tanzania would be among a select group of countries currently exploring a rollout of a CBDC. Many industry experts are looking at China leading the way to the next CBDC launch from a major world economy.