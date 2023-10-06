Subscribe

Tata Elxsi collaborates with IISc to create automotive cyber security solutions

  • Tata Elxsi and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are jointly developing an automotive cyber security solution, leveraging Tata Elxsi’s AI and machine learning expertise.
  • The partnership aims to address cybersecurity challenges in complex in-vehicle networks and advancements in software, focusing on security and threat detection in connected vehicles.
  • Tata Elxsi’s CEO, Manoj Raghavan, emphasized the importance of secure vehicles for the future of the automotive industry, and the partnership’s role in building safer, more resilient vehicles.
