Tata Elxsi collaborates with IISc to create automotive cyber security solutions

- Tata Elxsi and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are jointly developing an automotive cyber security solution, leveraging Tata Elxsi’s AI and machine learning expertise.
- The partnership aims to address cybersecurity challenges in complex in-vehicle networks and advancements in software, focusing on security and threat detection in connected vehicles.
- Tata Elxsi’s CEO, Manoj Raghavan, emphasized the importance of secure vehicles for the future of the automotive industry, and the partnership’s role in building safer, more resilient vehicles.