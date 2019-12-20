Tata enters EV space with Nexon; Priced at 15 lakhs; Range ~300 Km (www.indiatoday.in)

The Nexon EV will mark the entry of Tata Motors into the electric compact SUV segment in India and will be priced around 15 lakhs.

The claimed range of the Nexon electric vehicle is nearly 300 km.

Tata Nexon EV will be the second premiere of the automobile manufacturer in December 2019, following the unveiling of Tata Altroz earlier this month.