Tata Group Chairman Responds to TCS Job Scam Allegations

- N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), expressed serious concern over a recent job scam at TCS.
- Chandrasekaran disclosed that after receiving two whistleblowers’ complaints concerning unethical recruitment practices, an investigation was launched, resulting in the dismissal of six employees and blacklisting of six staffing firms.
- A probe is ongoing against three other employees, with Chandrasekaran assuring that stringent measures will be enforced to prevent recurrence.