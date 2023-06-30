Tata Group Chairman Responds to TCS Job Scam Allegations

  • N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), expressed serious concern over a recent job scam at TCS.
  • Chandrasekaran disclosed that after receiving two whistleblowers’ complaints concerning unethical recruitment practices, an investigation was launched, resulting in the dismissal of six employees and blacklisting of six staffing firms.
  • A probe is ongoing against three other employees, with Chandrasekaran assuring that stringent measures will be enforced to prevent recurrence.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

The smartest newsletter, partly written by AI.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals