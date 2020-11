Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TataMD), the healthcare venture from the Tata group has now commercially launched TataMD CHECK, a diagnostic gene-based testing kit powered by the Feluda technology to detect Covid-19.

TataMD CHECK has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and will be available through diagnostic centers and hospitals across India shortly.

‘Feluda’ is a CRISPR Cas-9 technology developed indigenously by leading research institute, CSIR- IGIB and is the first such diagnostic tool to be launched globally.