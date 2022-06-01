Tata group retains its top spot as India’s most valuable brand

- Top Indian companies have shown resilience in post pandemic business conditions and TATA Group, with its brand value up 12 per cent to $24 billion, continues to be the most valuable brand in the country.
- Taj Hotels is the strongest brand in the ranking with a Brand Strength Index score of 88.9 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA brand rating, according to leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.
- Infosys (brand value up 52 per cent to $12.8 billion) has overtaken LIC (brand value up 28 per cent to $11.1 billion) to become the second most valuable Indian brand this year
