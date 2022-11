India’s Tata Group is planning to open at least 20 “beauty tech” stores where it will use virtual makeup kiosks and digital skin tests to get young, affluent shoppers to buy premium cosmetic products.

The move pits Tata against LVMH’s Sephora and domestic rival Nykaa for a share of the fast-growing $16 billion beauty and personal care market.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)